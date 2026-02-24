Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Stock Unloaded Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Markel Group stock on January 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 1/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.

NYSE:MKL opened at $2,064.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.79. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,621.89 and a 1-year high of $2,207.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,100.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,018.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canerector Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 191,036.0% during the third quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 10,703,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,458,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698,016 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $317,583,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Markel Group by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 336,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $671,850,000 after buying an additional 145,146 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Markel Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 415,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $892,496,000 after buying an additional 41,632 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3,235.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,421,000 after buying an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Markel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,100.00.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,119.12, for a total transaction of $2,818,429.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 60,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,927,036.16. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,175,430 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group (NYSE: MKL) is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

