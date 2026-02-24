Public Sector Pension Investment Board Takes $1.62 Million Position in ATS Corporation $ATS

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 61,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of ATS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in ATS by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,434,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,009 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ATS in the second quarter worth $32,789,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 19.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 392,874 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ATS by 17.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,410,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,023,000 after buying an additional 210,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ATS by 79.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,821,000 after buying an additional 191,842 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATS has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of ATS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ATS from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ATS in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ATS in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

ATS stock opened at $32.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.65 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ATS Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. ATS had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 0.77%.The firm had revenue of $553.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ATS Corporation (NYSE: ATS) is a Canada-based global provider of automation and energy solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Ontario, the company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of custom automation and test systems, as well as fluid handling and control products. Since its founding in 1978, ATS has focused on delivering integrated hardware and software solutions that help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) improve efficiency, quality and throughput across a range of industries.

Through its Automation segment, ATS develops bespoke assembly and testing platforms for sectors such as life sciences, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial equipment.

