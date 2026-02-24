Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock on January 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.
Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/29/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 1/23/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/23/2026.
- Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 1/23/2026.
- Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 1/7/2026.
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $245.53 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $141.50 and a twelve month high of $246.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $591.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.69 and its 200 day moving average is $199.96.
Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.
Johnson & Johnson News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Momentum from product mix and earnings beat: Recent coverage highlights a “triple threat” for JNJ — stronger oncology sales, a MedTech rebound, and a surprise earnings beat that beat tariff headwinds, supporting continued upside potential. Does JNJ Stock Still Offer Value?
- Positive Sentiment: Potential asset sale of DePuy Synthes could unlock value: Bloomberg reports J&J is exploring a possible sale of its orthopedics unit as part of separation plans — a divestiture could raise cash, simplify the company and be viewed as value-accretive by investors. Bloomberg Reports Potential Major Asset Sale by Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Positive Sentiment: Ongoing retail and dividend-focused bullishness reinforces investor demand: Multiple retail-focused pieces (The Motley Fool, Yahoo) continue to paint JNJ as a core, low-volatility dividend holding, supporting sustained buying interest from income and long-term investors. The Only Healthcare Stock I’d Buy and Never Sell Might Be Johnson & Johnson
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic partnership/co-funding with Blackstone noted but short-term impact unclear: J&J announced a first co-funding agreement with Blackstone; strategic but the market reaction has been muted and concrete near-term benefits remain to be proven. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Flat despite First Co-funding Agreement with Blackstone
- Neutral Sentiment: Options activity and analyst notes mixed: Unusually high options trading and a raised but modest price-target move have created noise rather than a clear directional signal. Johnson & Johnson Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JNJ) Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Raised to $210.00
- Negative Sentiment: Bayer lawsuit creates legal overhang: Bayer filed a New York lawsuit against J&J and Janssen over prostate cancer drug Nubeqa — adds litigation risk and potential distraction for the biotech unit. Bayer files lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Biotech
- Negative Sentiment: Insider sale disclosed: EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares (filed Form 4), trimming his stake — routine but can be viewed negatively by some investors as a signal to take profits. SEC filing: Form 4
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Sonoma Allocations LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Sonoma Allocations LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $927,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 152.5% in the fourth quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 26,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.70.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 22,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.33, for a total value of $5,527,477.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,540,469.77. This represents a 45.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Representative Kean
Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.
About Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
