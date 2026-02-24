Contrasting Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) and Zomedica (OTC:ZOMDF)

Profitability

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Zomedica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endonovo Therapeutics -6,075.54% N/A -279.35% Zomedica N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Endonovo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.98, meaning that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zomedica has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endonovo Therapeutics and Zomedica”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endonovo Therapeutics $170,000.00 0.00 -$400,000.00 ($10.00) N/A Zomedica N/A N/A N/A ($0.10) -1.28

Zomedica has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endonovo Therapeutics. Zomedica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endonovo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Zomedica shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Endonovo Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Zomedica shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body. Its technology and products include Electroceuticals, EFECT Trial, SofPulse, Electroceutical Therapy, and Scientific Studies. The company was founded in November 2008 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA.

About Zomedica

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA platform, which offers point-of-care diagnostic products for disease states in dogs and cats; and PulseVet, provides for treatment of various musculoskeletal issues, such as broken bones, tendonitis, and torn ligaments in horses and small animals. It has collaboration agreements with Celsee, Inc. for the development and commercialization of liquid biopsy assays and related consumables for the detection of cancer in companion animals; and Seraph Biosciences, Inc. for development and markets a novel pathogen detection system. The company was formerly known as Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. and changed its name to Zomedica Corp. in October 2020. Zomedica Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

