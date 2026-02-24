Critical Comparison: NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) & Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) and NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Progyny and NeuroOne Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progyny 0 4 8 0 2.67 NeuroOne Medical Technologies 1 0 2 1 2.75

Progyny currently has a consensus price target of $29.80, indicating a potential upside of 39.84%. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $2.23, indicating a potential upside of 227.21%. Given NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NeuroOne Medical Technologies is more favorable than Progyny.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

94.9% of Progyny shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Progyny shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of NeuroOne Medical Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Progyny and NeuroOne Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progyny 4.46% 10.71% 7.27% NeuroOne Medical Technologies -78.34% -119.92% -78.86%

Volatility and Risk

Progyny has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Progyny and NeuroOne Medical Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progyny $1.17 billion 1.57 $54.34 million $0.63 33.83 NeuroOne Medical Technologies $12.10 million 2.84 -$3.61 million ($0.17) -4.00

Progyny has higher revenue and earnings than NeuroOne Medical Technologies. NeuroOne Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Progyny, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Progyny beats NeuroOne Medical Technologies on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc., a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists. The company also offers Progyny Rx, an integrated pharmacy benefits solution that provides its members with access to the medications needed during their treatment. In addition, it provides assistance service programs where various services can be offered through a reimbursement program, including adoption, surrogacy, doula, and travel reimbursement when travel is required to receive medical services. The company was formerly known as Auxogyn, Inc. and changed its name to Progyny, Inc. in 2015. Progyny, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation, a developmental stage company, provides solutions for EEG recording, brain stimulation and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and chronic pain due to failed back surgeries and other related neurological disorders. It also fucuses on applications for other areas, such as depression, mood disorders, pain, incontinence, high blood pressure, and artificial intelligence. It has a strategic partnership with RBC Medical Innovations to develop a radio frequency ablation generator. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

