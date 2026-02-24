Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Sells Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Stryker stock on January 23rd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “STATE STREET BANK & TRUST CO.” account.

Get Stryker alerts:

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 1/29/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 1/23/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) on 1/7/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $384.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $360.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.88. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $329.16 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Stryker from $452.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $469.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total value of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,272,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,596,508 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,214,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 104.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,245,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $887,525,000 after buying an additional 1,146,998 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $227,389,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Stryker

(Get Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.