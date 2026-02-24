Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.00.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Power Integrations

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Power Integrations news, VP Gagan Jain sold 995 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $46,267.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 32,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,528.50. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Jennifer A. Lloyd sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $154,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 76,307 shares in the company, valued at $3,553,616.99. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,037 shares of company stock worth $1,752,788. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 125.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 576.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

Power Integrations Stock Up 0.1%

POWI opened at $45.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $65.74.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $103.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 215.38%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc, based in Hillsboro, Oregon, specializes in the design and development of high-performance analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for energy-efficient power conversion. The company’s products are used to convert and regulate electrical power in a wide range of applications, from consumer electronics and industrial systems to communications equipment and electric vehicle charging. By providing compact, reliable, and highly integrated solutions, Power Integrations aims to reduce system size, improve efficiency, and simplify thermal management for its customers.

The firm’s product portfolio encompasses isolated and non-isolated switching controllers for both AC-DC and DC-DC power conversion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.