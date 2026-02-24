Saul Centers, Inc. $BFS Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,231 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Saul Centers worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Saul Centers by 853.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the second quarter worth $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 105.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Saul Centers during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BFS opened at $34.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.16 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.8%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.45%.

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company’s portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

