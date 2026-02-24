Vontier (NYSE:VNT) versus Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Critical Review

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.8% of Vontier shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Vontier shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vontier and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vontier 1 3 6 0 2.50 Bitfarms 1 1 7 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Vontier currently has a consensus target price of $47.63, suggesting a potential upside of 17.77%. Bitfarms has a consensus target price of $4.04, suggesting a potential upside of 98.12%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Vontier.

This table compares Vontier and Bitfarms”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vontier $3.08 billion 1.86 $406.10 million $2.76 14.65 Bitfarms $192.88 million 6.36 -$138.36 million ($0.23) -8.87

Vontier has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vontier, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Vontier and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vontier 13.20% 39.25% 10.83% Bitfarms -48.26% -4.48% -3.71%

Volatility & Risk

Vontier has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.81, indicating that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vontier beats Bitfarms on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing. The Repair Solutions segment manufactures and distributes vehicle repair tools, toolboxes, automotive diagnostic equipment and software through mobile franchise network. The Environmental and Fueling Solutions segment offers environmental, fueling hardware, software, and aftermarket solutions for fueling infrastructures. It also offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for EV charging; and vehicle mechanics, and technicians equipment. The company markets its products and services to retail and commercial fueling, convenience store, and car wash operators; commercial vehicle repair businesses, fleet owners/operators and electric vehicle charging network operators, as well as direct sales personnel and independent distributors. It serves customers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. Vontier Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

