Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 23,143 Shares of Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,143 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 650.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,769,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,961 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth about $239,737,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 13,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,000 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,675,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,988,000 after buying an additional 1,042,904 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,737,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,293,000 after buying an additional 448,259 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ stock opened at $159.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.77 and its 200 day moving average is $145.79. Constellation Brands Inc has a 1-year low of $126.45 and a 1-year high of $196.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.44.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 7th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.43. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.600 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research raised Constellation Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $165.00 price target on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc is a leading producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits, with operations spanning production, importation, marketing and distribution. The company’s beverage portfolio includes a range of premium and mainstream wines and spirits alongside major imported beer brands; in the U.S. market Constellation is widely known for its role in bringing Mexican imports such as Corona and Modelo to American consumers. Constellation supplies retail, on‑premise and foodservice channels and supports its brands with national sales and marketing platforms and supply‑chain capabilities.

The company traces its roots to the Canandaigua Wine Company, founded by Marvin Sands in 1945, and evolved through organic growth and acquisition into a diversified beverage company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.