Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.00.

Get Anixa Biosciences alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on ANIX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research lowered Anixa Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Anixa Biosciences

Insider Buying and Selling at Anixa Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anixa Biosciences

In other news, Director Arnold M. Baskies purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $30,400.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. This represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Anixa Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Anixa Biosciences by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Anixa Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

Anixa Biosciences Price Performance

Anixa Biosciences stock opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.56. Anixa Biosciences has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $5.46. The company has a market cap of $97.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.53.

Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anixa Biosciences will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Anixa Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Anixa Biosciences is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology and infectious disease company developing novel cell-based immunotherapies and vaccine platforms. Through its Anixa Therapeutics division, the company is advancing antibody and T-cell modalities, including an ovarian cancer immunotherapy candidate and a COVID-19 vaccine leveraging a proprietary virus-like particle (VLP) technology. Its research pipeline emphasizes modular vaccine design and personalized cancer cell therapy aimed at inducing durable immune responses against solid tumors.

In parallel, Anixa Diagnostics is developing the ADAPT diagnostic platform, a high-throughput proteomics approach using engineered peptides derived from spider venom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anixa Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anixa Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.