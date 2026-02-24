Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CATX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.8571.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 21st. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 30th.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Perspective Therapeutics

Shares of CATX opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. Perspective Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $416.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATX. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXQ Capital LP grew its stake in Perspective Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize various surgical facilities.

