Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,855 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $60,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $349.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.27.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total transaction of $867,569.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock worth $119,145,289. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.