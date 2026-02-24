Apple Inc. $AAPL Holdings Lifted by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,328,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 392,124 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.2% of Lbp Am Sa’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Apple were worth $338,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $17,472,482,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 98,917.0% in the 2nd quarter. PKS Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,956,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,106,000 after buying an additional 57,898,088 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 20,464.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,069,029 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,553,753,000 after buying an additional 26,937,401 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Apple by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,918,365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $239.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Melius Research set a $345.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Argus set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.13.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

