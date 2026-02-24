Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.44.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.
Key Headlines Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg/CNET reports that Apple may unveil at least five new products next week — including an iPhone 17E, multiple MacBooks and an M4 iPad — raising expectations for near-term revenue catalysts and upgrade demand. Apple Could Launch at Least Five New Products, Including iPhone 17E, Next Week
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg-driven chatter that Apple is ramping AI wearables (smart glasses, camera-enabled AirPods, pendant) has spurred investor enthusiasm — social posts say shares jumped after the disclosure as these products could be a multi-year growth vector. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s refreshed AirTag (AirTag 2) is already on sale — product refreshes and promotional pricing can lift accessories revenue and ecosystem stickiness. Apple’s newest AirTags are already on sale if you’re looking to upgrade – The Verge
- Positive Sentiment: Omdia data shows Apple gained record European smartphone share in 2025 — a sign of pricing power and resilience in core hardware sales. Omdia: Apple and HONOR Claim Record Market Shares as Europe’s Smartphone Shipment Dips 1% in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/estimate moves: at least one shop (Erste) raised FY2027 EPS forecasts recently and Street price-targets remain above the current price for many firms — supporting the valuation case. FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apple Boosted by Erste Group Bank
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term AI supply-chain pieces highlight demand for chips and services that Apple consumes (TSMC, ASML, et al.), but the articles focus more on suppliers than on Apple’s near-term earnings. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It (AAPL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Small-business/partnership update: Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite gained an Australian partner — positive for product feature adoption but minimal near-term revenue impact. Australian Motoring Service Adds Support for Apple’s Roadside Assistance via Satellite
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity is elevated (several senior execs have sold shares in recent months), which can unnerv e some investors despite regular option-related or tax-driven sales. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal uncertainty: reporting on a Supreme Court tariffs ruling suggests a “confusion zone” for past tariff avoidance strategies — potential legal/regulatory risk to margins or supply chains. Apple navigated around tariffs, now it faces ‘confusion zone’ from Supreme Court ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary notes that Apple has underperformed the broader tech sector and faces questions about the pace of its AI strategy — these narratives can pressure multiple and sentiment if echoed by large funds. Apple’s Stock Recovery Is No Recovery At All
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple
About Apple
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Elon’s Secret AI Partner?
- Silver $500? The “Deficit Math” says it’s possible.
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.