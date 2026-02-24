Apple Inc. $AAPL Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,474 shares during the period. Apple comprises 1.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 18,011 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.44.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

