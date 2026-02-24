Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.4% of Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.73.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.73, for a total transaction of $63,605,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,049,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,160,699.19. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total value of $5,432,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at $229,196,578.86. The trade was a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More.

Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More.

Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More.

Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More.

Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More.

Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA’s intraday volatility despite company‑specific positives. Read More.

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

