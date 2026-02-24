PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 142.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $97.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,885.44, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.70. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $108.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.24.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 98,398 shares in the company, valued at $9,815,200.50. This represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 3,855 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total transaction of $379,100.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 59,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,692.28. This trade represents a 6.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 35,331 shares of company stock valued at $3,054,892 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

