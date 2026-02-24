HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.19 Million Holdings in NiCE $NICE

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,947 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NiCE worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NiCE by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 2.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NiCE by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiCE by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NiCE by 65.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of NiCE in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp set a $200.00 price target on shares of NiCE in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of NiCE in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NiCE from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.83.

NiCE Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.96. NiCE has a twelve month low of $94.65 and a twelve month high of $180.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.08.

NiCE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.01. NiCE had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 20.78%.The company had revenue of $786.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. NiCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.050 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NiCE will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiCE announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 19th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NiCE Profile

NiCE Ltd is a global software provider specializing in solutions for customer engagement, financial crime prevention, public safety, workforce optimization and border security. Its product offerings include cloud-native and on-premises platforms that leverage advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and automation to help organizations enhance customer experiences, streamline operations and ensure regulatory compliance. NiCE’s portfolio addresses the needs of contact centers, financial institutions, government agencies and enterprises across a broad range of industries.

In customer engagement, NiCE delivers tools for omnichannel interaction management, real-time and historical analytics, workforce management, and quality management.

