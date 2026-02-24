Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald Reeves III Sells 1,071 Shares of Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald Reeves III sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $107,282.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,351.73. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Itron Stock Down 4.4%

ITRI stock opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.57 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.72.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $571.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITRI shares. Stephens raised Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Itron from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Guggenheim set a $155.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.90.

Key Headlines Impacting Itron

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year.

Recent quarterly results and forward guidance beat expectations — Itron reported a meaningful EPS beat and set Q1 and FY2026 EPS guidance that suggests continued profitability, which supports valuation metrics and earnings expectations for the year. Neutral Sentiment: Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading.

Heavy trading activity — intraday volume is well above the stock’s average, indicating that today’s moves are driven by newsflow (insider transactions and debt issuance) rather than thin trading. Negative Sentiment: Large, clustered insider selling by multiple senior executives — over Feb. 19–20 several SVPs, the CFO and the CAO sold shares (sales concentrated around ~$99.50–$100.17), totaling roughly 46–48k shares across the filings. Executives who trimmed positions include the CFO Joan Hooper, John Marcolini, Donald Reeves III, Justin K. Patrick, Laurie Ann Pulatie‑Hahn and others. Large insider sales can be read negatively by the market (potential signaling or increased supply).

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Itron by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Itron during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 125.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Itron in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

Featured Stories

