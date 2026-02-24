JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 73,567 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 617,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,567 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.52% of Jacobs Solutions worth $92,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,749,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,365,000 after purchasing an additional 96,387 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,069,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,016,000 after buying an additional 520,417 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,607,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,738,000 after buying an additional 460,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,503,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,687,000 after acquiring an additional 44,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,954,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,966,000 after acquiring an additional 268,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Research raised Jacobs Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

NYSE:J opened at $131.63 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.23 and a 12 month high of $168.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.52.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.950-7.300 EPS. Analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Jacobs Solutions Inc, commonly known as Jacobs, is a global professional services firm that provides technical, engineering, scientific and project delivery expertise across a broad range of industries. Founded in 1947 by Joseph J. Jacobs in Pasadena, California, the company evolved from a regional engineering consultancy into a diversified provider of design, program and construction management, operations and maintenance, and scientific services for complex infrastructure and industrial programs.

