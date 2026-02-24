PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation $SNX

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.1% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX opened at $157.33 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a one year low of $92.23 and a one year high of $175.56. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.11 and a 200-day moving average of $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The business services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.15. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 1.32%.The business had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. TD SYNNEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 16th. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 25,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $4,016,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,515 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,235.05. This trade represents a 34.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total transaction of $25,767.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,507.56. This represents a 2.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,916 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,759. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SNX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on TD SYNNEX from $164.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNX

TD SYNNEX Profile

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology industry. Formed in September 2021 through the merger of Tech Data and SYNNEX Corporation, the company provides a comprehensive range of products, services and solutions that span hardware, software, cloud, mobility, security and data center technologies. TD SYNNEX partners with vendors, resellers and system integrators to design, deploy and support IT infrastructures across diverse market segments, including commercial enterprises, public sector organizations and retail operations.

The company’s core business activities include the distribution of technology products from manufacturers such as servers, storage, networking equipment and peripherals, as well as the resale and provisioning of software licenses and cloud-based solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.