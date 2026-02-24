JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $89.14 Million Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.92% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $89,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 121,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after purchasing an additional 20,117 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Harpswell Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $48.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer. NULV was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

