Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 38,948 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,831,214 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,948 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 8.9% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $341,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $36,008,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,618,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,483,201.88. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.33, for a total value of $44,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,933,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,478,542.40. This trade represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock valued at $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 0.9%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.50 and a 200-day moving average of $183.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. NVIDIA Corporation has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $212.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $237.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Key Stories Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More.

Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More.

Multiple brokerages have reaffirmed/raised bullish ratings and price targets this week (examples: DA Davidson, KeyCorp, Wedbush), supporting upside sentiment ahead of results. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More.

New commercial partnerships and product pushes broaden NVDA’s TAM — notable items include expanded hyperscaler wins (Meta tie‑ups highlighted by analysts) and a push into cybersecurity with partners to protect critical infrastructure using NVIDIA BlueField DPUs. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More.

Product roadmap and ecosystem stories (laptop chip launch plans, supply‑chain narratives) keep the long-term AI infrastructure case intact but are incremental near-term catalysts versus the earnings print. Read More. — and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More.

Regulatory/export risk surfaced: Reuters reports a Chinese AI firm trained a model on NVIDIA’s top Blackwell chip despite U.S. export controls — this raises potential compliance risks and political scrutiny that could affect China sales or trigger sanctions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More.

Analysts remain skeptical on the near‑term China revenue recovery and on structural demand shifts (private‑credit drying for data‑center builds; some arguing inference demand could shift toward CPUs/custom ASICs), which could temper growth after a beat. Read More. and Read More. Negative Sentiment: Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More.

Pre-earnings options positioning and high implied volatility mean a large post‑earnings IV collapse is possible — even a beat could see a sharp short‑term price drop as premiums unwind. This raises event‑risk for traders around the print. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/geopolitical headlines (tariff rulings and related market jitters) are driving rotation out of growth names today; that can amplify NVDA’s intraday volatility despite company‑specific positives. Read More.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.