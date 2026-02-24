Pacira BioSciences, Inc. $PCRX Shares Acquired by Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC

Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,701,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897,255 shares during the period. Pacira BioSciences accounts for about 23.4% of Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC owned 6.28% of Pacira BioSciences worth $69,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 118.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 232,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 126,152 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 20,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 144.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $1,226,000. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacira BioSciences

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CFO Shawn Cross sold 15,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $397,876.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 56,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,937.50. The trade was a 22.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Riker sold 4,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $83,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 52,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,633.53. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,416 shares of company stock valued at $744,315. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Our Latest Report on Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.80 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $994.19 million, a PE ratio of 51.36 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.90.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing non-opioid, non-addictive pain management and regenerative health solutions. The company’s flagship product, EXPAREL, is a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension designed to provide long-lasting postsurgical analgesia. EXPAREL is used by clinicians across a broad range of surgical procedures to reduce reliance on opioid medications and to help manage acute postoperative pain.

In addition to its marketed offering, Pacira maintains an active pipeline of investigational products aimed at addressing unmet needs in pain management and inflammation control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.