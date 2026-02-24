Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,100 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after buying an additional 15,141,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,358,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. CLSA lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

