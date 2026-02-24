Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 17,100 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,415,932,804 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $290,506,933,000 after buying an additional 15,141,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,249,995 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,358,461,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,749,794 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $72,506,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $38,942,255,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,385,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,918,365,000 after purchasing an additional 20,079,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Trading Up 0.6%
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $266.18 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.15%.
Key Headlines Impacting Apple
Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg/CNET reports that Apple may unveil at least five new products next week — including an iPhone 17E, multiple MacBooks and an M4 iPad — raising expectations for near-term revenue catalysts and upgrade demand. Apple Could Launch at Least Five New Products, Including iPhone 17E, Next Week
- Positive Sentiment: Bloomberg-driven chatter that Apple is ramping AI wearables (smart glasses, camera-enabled AirPods, pendant) has spurred investor enthusiasm — social posts say shares jumped after the disclosure as these products could be a multi-year growth vector. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Positive Sentiment: Apple’s refreshed AirTag (AirTag 2) is already on sale — product refreshes and promotional pricing can lift accessories revenue and ecosystem stickiness. Apple’s newest AirTags are already on sale if you’re looking to upgrade – The Verge
- Positive Sentiment: Omdia data shows Apple gained record European smartphone share in 2025 — a sign of pricing power and resilience in core hardware sales. Omdia: Apple and HONOR Claim Record Market Shares as Europe’s Smartphone Shipment Dips 1% in 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/estimate moves: at least one shop (Erste) raised FY2027 EPS forecasts recently and Street price-targets remain above the current price for many firms — supporting the valuation case. FY2027 EPS Estimates for Apple Boosted by Erste Group Bank
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer-term AI supply-chain pieces highlight demand for chips and services that Apple consumes (TSMC, ASML, et al.), but the articles focus more on suppliers than on Apple’s near-term earnings. The Supply Chain Quietly Powering the AI Boom—And 4 Ways to Play It (AAPL)
- Neutral Sentiment: Small-business/partnership update: Apple’s Roadside Assistance via satellite gained an Australian partner — positive for product feature adoption but minimal near-term revenue impact. Australian Motoring Service Adds Support for Apple’s Roadside Assistance via Satellite
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling activity is elevated (several senior execs have sold shares in recent months), which can unnerv e some investors despite regular option-related or tax-driven sales. Apple Stock (AAPL) Opinions on AI Wearables Development
- Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal uncertainty: reporting on a Supreme Court tariffs ruling suggests a “confusion zone” for past tariff avoidance strategies — potential legal/regulatory risk to margins or supply chains. Apple navigated around tariffs, now it faces ‘confusion zone’ from Supreme Court ruling
- Negative Sentiment: Critical commentary notes that Apple has underperformed the broader tech sector and faces questions about the pace of its AI strategy — these narratives can pressure multiple and sentiment if echoed by large funds. Apple’s Stock Recovery Is No Recovery At All
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. CLSA lifted their target price on Apple from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank set a $330.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.13.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.
Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.
