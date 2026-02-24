Rhumbline Advisers Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $47,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 122.8% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $309.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $316.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.