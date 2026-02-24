Guerra Advisors Inc Purchases 6,614 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Guerra Advisors Inc boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 44.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.8% of Guerra Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Guerra Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 172.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.87 and a 200 day moving average of $228.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,740,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. China Renaissance upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.

View Our Latest Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.