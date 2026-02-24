Colonial Trust Co SC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 431.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,046,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,728,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537,760 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 43.2% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,650,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,745 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 109.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,526,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $798,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,951 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 268.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,499,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,457,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,368,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. DA Davidson upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $391.43.

TSM stock opened at $369.97 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $380.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.9503 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

