Vanguard Value ETF $VTV Shares Bought by Colonial Trust Co SC

Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 44.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Tillman Hartley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. InvesTrust now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $205.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $208.20.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.