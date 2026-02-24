Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Acquired by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 113.2% in the third quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 250 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon confirmed a $12 billion AI data‑center buildout in northwest Louisiana — the project includes Amazon funding energy and infrastructure itself and pledges greater local transparency, which supports long‑term AWS capacity and energy security. Water, power, and transparency: Amazon’s $12B data center deal signals a new era of accountability
- Positive Sentiment: Amazon overtook Walmart as the U.S.’s largest retailer by revenue for 2025, driven by AWS and advertising growth — a structural win that supports the company’s multi‑year revenue thesis. Amazon (AMZN) Stock: How the Company Finally Knocked Walmart Off America’s Top Spot After 25 Years
- Neutral Sentiment: Moody’s affirmed Amazon’s A1 senior unsecured rating but moved the outlook to “stable” from “positive,” signaling credit strength even as the rating agency acknowledges elevated capex. Amazon (AMZN) Navigates Investment Cycle and Strategic Developments
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly constructive — some banks list Amazon as a top AI pick and many maintain BUY ratings, providing upside case support if AWS monetization and ad/retail execution continue. Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) Named Top AI Pick as Morgan Stanley Sees AWS Acceleration and Agentic Upside
- Negative Sentiment: Investors are punishing the stock over Amazon’s plan to ramp AI capex to ~$200 billion this year — a scale that pressures free cash flow and was explicitly cited as the catalyst for February losses. Amazon (AMZN) Stock Drops as $200B AI Spending Plan Drives AWS Optimism
- Negative Sentiment: Broader hyperscaler capex is surging (industry estimates into the hundreds of billions), raising sector‑level worries that supply will outpace near‑term demand and that building ahead of consumption increases execution and energy costs risk. Big Tech to invest about $650 billion in AI in 2026, Bridgewater says
AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $230.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.29.
AMZN stock opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.38 and a twelve month high of $258.60.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.
Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.
