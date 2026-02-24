Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 57,801 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,102,000. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.3% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,140,494 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $250,213,000 after purchasing an additional 86,978 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% during the second quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Wealth Funds LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 172.8% during the second quarter. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research lowered Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $304.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $949,002.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 512,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,587,062.33. This trade represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,284 shares of company stock worth $1,740,052. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $205.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $258.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The company had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

