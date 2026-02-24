Colonial Trust Co SC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 32,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,499,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,120,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 80,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $459.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $505.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $480.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.96. The stock has a market cap of $191.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

