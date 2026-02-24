New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $200.07 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,975 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 28,004 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $200,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beckerman Institutional LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. Beckerman Institutional LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% in the third quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 33,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 29,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. New Street Research raised their target price on Alphabet from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.57.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $311.49 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.73, for a total value of $184,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,624 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,999.52. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. The trade was a 78.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,112,482 shares of company stock valued at $119,145,289. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

