NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 548,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 6.6% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $102,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 324,901 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 35,815 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,346,417 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $315,100,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 58,396 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 50,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 6,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $185.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.73. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $212.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street is pricing in enormous Q4 revenue (reports citing ~$65B consensus), which is driving pre-earnings optimism that NVDA will again show explosive datacenter/AI demand. Read More.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.11, for a total transaction of $5,432,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,286,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,196,578.86. This trade represents a 2.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.90, for a total value of $14,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,494,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,355,852.70. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,610,848 shares of company stock worth $291,619,375. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Macquarie Infrastructure upgraded shares of NVIDIA to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.73.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company’s product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

See Also

