Rhumbline Advisers Has $5.46 Million Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,992 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Howard Bailey Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Howard Bailey Securities LLC now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 31,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 118,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, insider Mark Sabag sold 216,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $6,231,307.16. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 52,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,748.44. This trade represents a 80.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 77,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $2,340,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 367,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,224. This trade represents a 17.39% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 422,060 shares of company stock valued at $12,254,965 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEVA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $37.35.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 46.28% and a net margin of 8.16%.The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.570-2.770 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) is an Israeli multinational pharmaceutical company and one of the world’s largest manufacturers of generic medicines. The company’s core activities include the development, production and marketing of generic pharmaceuticals alongside a portfolio of specialty branded medicines. Teva supplies finished dosage forms and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) to markets around the globe and operates manufacturing and research facilities in multiple countries.

Teva’s product range covers oral solids, injectables, inhalation products and other dosage forms across therapeutic areas such as central nervous system disorders, respiratory, oncology, pain and infectious disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.