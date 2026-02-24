Rhumbline Advisers Sells 33,127 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,127 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.23% of Acadia Healthcare worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 698,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,444 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 340,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 27,207 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 105.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 57.4% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.89. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $42.85.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Leerink Partners downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.23.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc (NASDAQ: ACHC) is a publicly traded provider of behavioral healthcare services headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. Founded in 2005, the company has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish itself as a leading specialist in mental health and addiction treatment across the United States.

Acadia operates a diversified network of inpatient psychiatric hospitals, residential treatment centers, outpatient clinics and intensive outpatient programs.

