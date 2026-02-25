Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ):

2/18/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $75.00 to $73.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Mondelez International was upgraded by Argus to “hold”.

2/12/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/7/2026 – Mondelez International was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “sell” to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Mondelez International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $69.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/4/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2026 – Mondelez International had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Mondelez International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein.

1/21/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $63.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Mondelez International had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/8/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $70.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.38%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

