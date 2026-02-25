Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND):

2/12/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $246.00 to $262.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S was given a new $325.00 price target by Stifel Nicolaus.

2/12/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by Wedbush from $240.00 to $273.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by Bank of America Corporation from $246.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S is now covered by Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/20/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by Royal Bank Of Canada from $245.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $322.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $297.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Ascendis Pharma A/S had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by TD Cowen. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a Denmark‐based biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for rare endocrine diseases. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Hellerup, the company leverages its proprietary TransCon drug delivery platform to create long‐acting prodrugs designed to improve safety, efficacy and patient convenience. Ascendis Pharma maintains research and development operations in Europe and the United States, with clinical studies spanning North America, Europe and Asia.

The company’s lead product, lonapegsomatropin (Skytrofa®), is a once‐weekly growth hormone therapy approved by the U.S.

