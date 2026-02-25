Truist Financial Increases CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $80.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus dropped their price target on CAVA Group from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.29.

NYSE:CAVA opened at $67.95 on Monday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 58.58, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.41.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.04 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kelly Costanza sold 1,707 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $106,072.98. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 119,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,403,297.46. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett Schulman sold 21,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $1,459,426.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 807,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,421,778.25. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 39,055 shares of company stock worth $2,572,303 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 347.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 656.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group, Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe’s Kitchen.

