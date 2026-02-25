Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas Exane

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTR. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Nutrien from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $72.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.92. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $73.55.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Compound Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Nutrien by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,415,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,353,000 after buying an additional 47,798 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Nutrien by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 687,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,418,000 after buying an additional 78,900 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nutrien by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,219,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,310,000 after acquiring an additional 305,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

