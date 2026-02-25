OR Royalties (OR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OR Royalties (NYSE: OR) in the last few weeks:
- 2/23/2026 – OR Royalties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities.
- 2/21/2026 – OR Royalties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 2/4/2026 – OR Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.
- 2/4/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/26/2026 – OR Royalties had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/19/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 1/11/2026 – OR Royalties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.
- 1/3/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.
- 12/29/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
OR Royalties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.
The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.
