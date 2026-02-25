OR Royalties (OR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of OR Royalties (NYSE: OR) in the last few weeks:

2/23/2026 – OR Royalties had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by TD Securities.

2/21/2026 – OR Royalties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/4/2026 – OR Royalties had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.

2/4/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

1/26/2026 – OR Royalties had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

1/11/2026 – OR Royalties was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

1/3/2026 – OR Royalties was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “strong-buy”.

12/29/2025 – OR Royalties had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.18%.

OR Royalties PLC (NYSE: OR) is a closed-ended investment company that specializes in acquiring and managing royalty interests in life science and pharmaceutical products. The company provides capital to biotechnology, specialty pharmaceutical and medical device companies in exchange for a share of future sales revenues. By focusing on royalties secured against marketed products, OR Royalties aims to deliver income and growth potential while minimizing the development and commercialization risks typically associated with direct equity stakes.

The company’s core activities include sourcing royalty transactions, structuring bespoke financing solutions and actively monitoring a diversified portfolio of assets.

