KeyCorp Increases Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Price Target to $639.00

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $639.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Texas Pacific Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

Shares of TPL stock opened at $531.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $349.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.20. Texas Pacific Land has a one year low of $269.23 and a one year high of $547.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.31% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 363.2% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Pacific Land this week:

KeyBanc/KeyCorp raised its price target and kept an overweight rating, signaling strong analyst conviction that TPL’s repositioning warrants a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: Company posted record 2025 results and beat Q4 estimates (EPS and revenue), which traders are treating as confirmation of stronger cash generation and growth potential. That beat helped lift the stock sharply. Record 2025 Results and Reaction

Company posted record 2025 results and beat Q4 estimates (EPS and revenue), which traders are treating as confirmation of stronger cash generation and growth potential. That beat helped lift the stock sharply. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings-call messaging highlights a strategic pivot toward AI infrastructure and diversification beyond traditional energy-land income, which could materially expand long‑term revenue streams if execution succeeds. Earnings Call Growth Pivot

Management’s earnings-call messaging highlights a strategic pivot toward AI infrastructure and diversification beyond traditional energy-land income, which could materially expand long‑term revenue streams if execution succeeds. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and commentaries (Fool, Investing.com, InsiderMonkey) highlight why TPL outperformed recently and note the stock-split history and structural story; useful for sentiment but not new fundamentals. Fool: Why TPL Beat the Market

Coverage pieces and commentaries (Fool, Investing.com, InsiderMonkey) highlight why TPL outperformed recently and note the stock-split history and structural story; useful for sentiment but not new fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Recent volatility: the shares surged ~15% in mid‑February on the results/pivot news, which can amplify short‑term moves but doesn’t guarantee continued momentum. InsiderMonkey: Q4 Records

Recent volatility: the shares surged ~15% in mid‑February on the results/pivot news, which can amplify short‑term moves but doesn’t guarantee continued momentum. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and execution risk: TPL’s multiple is elevated (PE in the high‑70s), so much of the pivot’s benefit is already priced in; failure to monetize AI/infrastructure initiatives or Permian concentration risks could trigger a pullback.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE: TPL) is a Texas-based land management company that derives revenue from the ownership and stewardship of large tracts of land and associated mineral rights in West Texas. The company’s origins trace to 19th century land grants associated with the Texas and Pacific Railway; over time those grant holdings have been retained and managed as a standalone corporate asset base. Texas Pacific Land is publicly listed and operates as a landowner and resource manager rather than as a traditional oil and gas producer.

The company’s primary activities include management of surface rights and leasing of land for energy and other commercial uses, administration of mineral royalty interests, and provision of water and related services to industrial customers.

