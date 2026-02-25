Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $225.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.39% from the stock’s current price.

AXSM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $212.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $163.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $157.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.12.

AXSM opened at $169.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.40. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $86.99 and a 12-month high of $191.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.06, a PEG ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.33 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 251.47%. Axsome Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 37,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $6,206,968.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,130.36. This represents a 78.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ari Maizel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.44, for a total value of $1,383,300.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 308,874 shares of company stock worth $51,390,805 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 20,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 82.3% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company focuses on small-molecule drugs designed to address unmet medical needs in areas such as depression, migraine, narcolepsy and fibromyalgia. Axsome employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging pharmacologic innovation to target underlying mechanisms of disease and improve patient outcomes.

Axsome’s pipeline includes several late-stage and approved product candidates.

