Bank of America Upgrades J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) to Buy

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SJM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $109.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.23. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $93.30 and a 12 month high of $121.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.02). J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 13.61%.The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that J. M. Smucker will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,834,000 after buying an additional 2,765,559 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 6,854.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,527,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,991 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 797.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,401,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,829,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,896,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company’s main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker’s core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker’s® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin’® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

