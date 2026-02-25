Bank of America Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Neutral

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.
GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills
General Mills Stock Performance
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills
In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Mills News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Industry tailwind — Analysts project strong long-term growth for the global organic food market, which lists General Mills among major players and supports potential revenue opportunities in higher-margin organic lines. Organic Food Market Competitive Analysis Report 2025
- Positive Sentiment: Category demand supports product sales — Reports forecasting growth in North American pasta and frozen-vegetable markets highlight rising convenience and health trends that benefit General Mills’ pasta and frozen offerings. These secular trends are a tailwind for volume and innovation. North America Pasta Market Forecast and Company Analysis Report 2025-2033
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend/income appeal — General Mills continues to be cited among high-yield, resilient dividend stocks, which can attract income-focused investors even amid slower top-line growth. Why I Can’t Stop Buying These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Neutral Sentiment: Short-term underperformance vs. peers — Coverage notes General Mills underperformed some competitors on a recent trading day despite modest intraday gains; this reflects relative weakness but not a company-specific catalyst. General Mills Inc. stock underperforms Monday
- Neutral Sentiment: Unrelated “GIS” mention — A press release references a consultant appointment for a project using GIS (geographic information systems); this is not related to General Mills’ business. Nexcel Metals Announces Appointment of GIS and Data Compilation Consultant
- Negative Sentiment: Guidance cut and earnings pressure — Coverage highlights a guidance reduction that raises questions about near-term EPS and the sustainability of the dividend, increasing investor concern over earnings momentum. General Mills Guidance Cut Puts Earnings Pressure And Dividend Appeal In Focus
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and cautious outlook — Bank of America downgraded GIS to neutral and other analysts have lowered ratings or flagged soft consumer spending and pet-segment struggles, cutting near-term sentiment and price targets. Finviz (Bank of America downgrade)
- Negative Sentiment: Street skepticism — Multiple write-ups (Bear of the Day and Zacks mention) call out weak sales and margin pressure as drivers of recent share weakness, reinforcing negative momentum among investors. Bear of the Day: General Mills (GIS) Cboe Global Markets and General Mills highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day
About General Mills
General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.
Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than General Mills
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.