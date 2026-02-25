Bank of America Downgrades General Mills (NYSE:GIS) to Neutral

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $48.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.64% from the stock’s current price.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a $45.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of General Mills from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $45.44 on Monday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $42.78 and a 12-month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of -0.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. General Mills had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 13.51%.The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $72,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 48,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,549.20. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

About General Mills

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc (NYSE: GIS) is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company’s portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.