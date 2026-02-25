Coinbase Global (COIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) recently:

2/23/2026 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from “hold” to “sell”.

2/23/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by China Renaissance from $301.50 to $223.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $190.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $403.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/17/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $280.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $264.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $165.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $250.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $258.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $340.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $268.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $421.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2026 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $399.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $277.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $240.00 price target by Robert W. Baird. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “hold”.

1/27/2026 – Coinbase Global is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $303.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $404.00 to $403.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by China Renaissance from $479.30 to $301.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $367.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $381.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/9/2026 – Coinbase Global had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/8/2026 – Coinbase Global had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/8/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $291.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2026 – Coinbase Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,775 shares of company stock worth $95,046,092. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

