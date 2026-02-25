Coinbase Global (COIN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) recently:
- 2/23/2026 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from “hold” to “sell”.
- 2/23/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by China Renaissance from $301.50 to $223.20. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $190.00 to $140.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $403.00 to $288.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 2/17/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $280.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $264.00 price target by UBS Group AG.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $165.00 price target by Robert W. Baird.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $250.00 price target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $258.00 to $148.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $340.00 to $280.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $150.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $268.00 to $151.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $421.00 to $267.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $290.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Rosenblatt Securities from $325.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $400.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/12/2026 – Coinbase Global was downgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt from “buy” to “neutral”. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/10/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $399.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $277.00 to $221.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/6/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $505.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/5/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $420.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Coinbase Global was given a new $240.00 price target by Robert W. Baird. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by Robert W. Baird to “hold”.
- 1/27/2026 – Coinbase Global is now covered by Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Compass Point from $230.00 to $190.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $303.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Rothschild & Co Redburn from $404.00 to $403.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $270.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by China Renaissance from $479.30 to $301.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $367.00 to $268.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $381.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/9/2026 – Coinbase Global had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/8/2026 – Coinbase Global had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 1/8/2026 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $291.00 to $258.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by Bank of America Corporation from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/6/2026 – Coinbase Global had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Coinbase Global was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $303.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Coinbase Global had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $400.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $344,121.25. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,775 shares of company stock worth $95,046,092. 16.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.
