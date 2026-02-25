Citizens Jmp Issues Pessimistic Forecast for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Stock Price

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Citizens Jmp from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citizens Jmp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.10% from the company’s current price.
AMH has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, December 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.81.
Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 1.3%
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 5.93%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent
In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 5,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $114,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,208. The trade was a 40.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Key American Homes 4 Rent News
Here are the key news stories impacting American Homes 4 Rent this week:
- Positive Sentiment: 2025 operating results showed core FFO growth of 5.4% and $439M in net income, a sign of underlying cash-flow resiliency for the REIT that supports dividend coverage and valuation. American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Reports 2025 Core FFO Growth of 5.4% and $439M Net Income
- Positive Sentiment: Major brokers trimmed price targets but maintained constructive ratings (RBC cut PT to $35, Citizens JMP to $37) — signaling continued analyst confidence in AMH’s growth runway even after modest downgrades. RBC price target cut coverage Citizens JMP coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Post-earnings call takeaways emphasize that AMH is “balancing growth with headwinds” — management highlighted progress but noted operational and market pressures that could temper near-term growth. American Homes 4 Rent Balances Growth With Headwinds
- Neutral Sentiment: Consensus brokerage view is roughly in the middle — AMH received an average “Hold” recommendation, indicating mixed sentiment across analysts. American Homes 4 Rent Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold”
- Negative Sentiment: Coverage is shifting toward regulatory risk: recent commentary flags rising regulatory questions for the single‑family rental sector, which could increase compliance costs or constrain business models and put downward pressure on multiples. How The Narrative On American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Is Shifting With Rising Regulatory Questions
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, development and management of single-family rental homes. Since its initial public offering in April 2013, the company has focused on building a large-scale, professionally managed portfolio of homes designed to meet the needs of today’s renters. Its business model emphasizes the acquisition of well-located properties coupled with consistent, in-house property management to drive occupancy and long-term value.
As of the most recent reporting, American Homes 4 Rent owns and operates tens of thousands of homes across the United States, with concentration in key Sun Belt and high-growth markets.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than American Homes 4 Rent
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- This makes me furious
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.