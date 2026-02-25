Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Stock Price

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp reduced their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OBDC opened at $11.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.87. Blue Owl Capital has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $15.58.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $439.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.38 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 33.89% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Caz Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $14,357,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,793,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,487,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151,142 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 144.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 389,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after buying an additional 230,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) is a publicly traded business development company sponsored by Blue Owl Capital, a global alternative asset manager. Launched in 2020, the firm provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies across various industries. As an externally managed BDC, Blue Owl Capital Corporation leverages the deep credit‐investment capabilities of its sponsor to deliver flexible capital tailored to the needs of growing businesses.

The company’s investment activities span a range of private credit products, including first‐lien senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, second‐lien financings, mezzanine debt, and minority equity co-investments.

