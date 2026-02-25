Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HRMY. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $28.19 on Monday. Harmony Biosciences has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 22.50%.The business had revenue of $243.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Harmony Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 3,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total value of $139,163.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 24,521 shares in the company, valued at $910,955.15. This represents a 13.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 25,933 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $1,040,172.63. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $1,932,256. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 589.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc is a commercial‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and delivering therapies for people with rare neurological and endocrine diseases. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Harmony Biosciences went public in 2020 and trades on the Nasdaq under the ticker HRMY. The company’s mission centers on identifying and advancing medicines that address critical unmet needs in patient populations underserved by existing treatments.

The company’s flagship product is WAKIX (pitolisant), the first and only histamine H3 receptor antagonist/inverse agonist approved by the U.S.

