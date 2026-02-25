ATB Cormark Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at ATB Cormark Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Cormark Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIA. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.13.

Sienna Senior Living Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of TSE SIA opened at C$23.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.64 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.91. Sienna Senior Living has a 12 month low of C$15.35 and a 12 month high of C$23.89.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Sienna Senior Living had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.57%.The company had revenue of C$278.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.4595351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broad consensus lift: multiple independent firms raising targets suggests analysts see improved near-term outlook or execution — this can support upside but may already be priced in. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and profitability risks remain: reported debt-to-equity is very high (~215.5), current ratio ~0.43 and quick ratio ~0.23, and net margin ~3.6% — higher leverage and low liquidity increase downside risk if operating cash flow weakens.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of senior living options, including independent living, assisted living and memory care under its Aspira retirement brand, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 15,000 employees are passionate about cultivating happiness in daily life.

